BE Resort, Mactan reopens Salt and The Deck

Moving closer to the completion of the major and hotel-wide renovation, BE Resort, Mactan finally reopens the doors of their all-day dining outlet, Salt Restaurant & Bar, and the steps to a new lounging experience in Mactan, The Deck.

An ode to the natural flavor enhancer with a rich history, Salt features beloved international and local flavors housed in a redesigned building with a more contemporary aesthetic, and now with both climate-controlled and al fresco seating. New furniture and accessories also reflect a more local and tropical feel with woven all-weather materials that resemble the local “banig”, while the frequent use of whites, cream, greys and teal complement the sweeping views of the beach. New lighting fixtures also evoke a more relaxing mood while the newly-installed massive canopy makes sure diners can feast as they wish, rain or shine. The new Salt seats up to 200 persons and serves guests breakfast buffet, with lunch and dinner a la carte, and is open from 6:00am to 10:00pm.

The Deck, on the other hand, was envisioned to become a new lounging destination in the area. Whites and teal allude to one of the ultimate coastal destinations, Santorini. While the furnishings and lighting fixtures mimic the luxury villas on the side of the storied vacation island, one can also enjoy popular and signature cocktails, as well as fuss-free food items, while chilling and admiring the colors of a Cebuano sunset on the horizon of the Hilutungan channel, daily, from 4:00pm to 2:00am.

With the continuous surge of tourism in Cebu, Be Resort, Mactan also continues to step it up with their latest dining and entertainment outlets to deliver their promise of experiences beyond the expected.

For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 236 8888 or contact info@beresorts.com.