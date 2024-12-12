Empowering women: 108 graduates celebrate success in Visayan Electric’s Elevate AIDA project

For two consecutive years, Visayan Electric and the Aboitiz Foundation have partnered with Connected Women, a private organization that equips stay-at-home women with digital annotation skills, through the Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence and Data Annotation) Project.

Projects like Elevate AIDA are just one of the many projects and initiatives of Visayan Electric that underscore its commitment to being a partner in the progress of the communities it serves.

Elevate AIDA is a collaboration between private and public sectors, including Visayan Electric, Aboitiz Foundation, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. – Microfinance (RAFI – MFI), Connected Women, and the Local Government Units (LGU) of partner cities and municipalities. The project aims to empower women from marginalized sectors by providing comprehensive digital training, equipping them with essential tools, and connecting them to employment opportunities in the digital sector.

Since its inception in 2023, this partnership has produced 150 graduates. This year alone, 108 women from the cities of Naga and Talisay and the municipality of Consolacion successfully completed the program.

During their virtual graduation ceremony on November 20, 2024, 23-year-old Shaina Abejar Pradel shared how Elevate AIDA taught her patience and resourcefulness, especially when faced with technical issues.

“The most common challenge I faced during the training was poor Wi-Fi signal, which often delayed my work or tasks. That’s why, as much as possible, I complete my tasks in advance,” she said. Her dedication to learning and participation in Elevate AIDA led her to secure a job in an online selling database-building project, providing her with additional income for her family.

Also present during the graduation ceremony was Visayan Electric President and COO Raul Lucero, who congratulated the graduates for completing the training program. “Here in Visayan Electric, we are deeply committed to uplifting the lives of our beneficiaries, fostering a positive change in our communities,” he said.

