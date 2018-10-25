Pokémon Go clone lets players collect saints instead of monsters

A Catholic group recently released a video game that resembles the popular mobile game POKEMON GO.

The Vatican-based game is called FOLLOW JC Go where players are tasked to collect saints and other religious figures to join and form an “Evangelization Team.”

Corriere dela Sera, an Italian newspaper, said that players do not have to attack saints and other biblical figures to collect them.

Players will only be asked to answer a question before they are able to collect biblical figures that will be automatically be added to their teams.

Just like Pokemon Go, players will have to explore real-life locations in order to locate and collect the saints that they need for their team.

The game was developed by Fundacion Ramon Pane, a Catholic evangelical group, who made the app as part of their preparation for the World Youth Day in January 2019 that will be held in Panama.