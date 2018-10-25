Judge resets arraignment of kidnapping charge vs. Boniel, two others

The trial court in Cebu City has ordered a reset of the arraignment and pre-trial of the kidnapping and serious illegal detention cases against former Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel and two others.

Judge Jose Nathaniel Andal of RTC Branch 22 said that the accused – Boniel, Wilfredo Hoylar and Restituto Magoncia Jr. – will not be allowed to enter a plea until he is able to resolve a pending motion which they filed to seek reconsideration of his earlier decision to deny their motion to quash information.

Arraignment and pre-trial of the kidnapping and illegal detention cases against the three accused was tentatively scheduled on November 15, 2018.