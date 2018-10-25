Ahong Chan claims of getting ‘death threat’

Lapu-Lapu City mayoralty candidate and incumbent Pajo Barangay Captain Junard “Ahong” Chan claimed of having received death threat which was sent to him through a text message which he received on Tuesday (October 23).

“SA NILABAY NGA ELEKSYON WALA KA NAMO NAPATAY APAN KARON BUGHAON KA NA NAMO.” (We were unable to kill you the last election but we will make sure to do it now),” said a text message which he received from cellphone number +63920 841 3729

“Magpaabot lang ko (I’ll just wait for what you will do next),” was Chan’s reply.

Chan, who is the mayoral candidate of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) said he already reported the threat which he received to the Lapu-Lapu City police.

He also requested for the assignment of a police escort, especially during the campaign period.

Chan suspects that texter was the same person who also sent him death threats in last year’s barangay elections.