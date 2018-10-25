‘The Nutcracker’
THE NUTCRACKER ballet will be presented in Cebu by Balletcenter, SM Seaside Cebu and the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel.
Playdates are Nov. 3, Saturday, at 7 p.m. and Nov. 4, Sunday, at 3 p.m., at the main stage of SM Seaside Cebu.
Choreography is by Balletcenter artistic directors Gregory Aaron and Nicolas Pacaña.
For Nov. 3 the main cast includes Cheron Go – Sugar Plum Fairy, Eddie Carl Garcia – Cavalier, Irish Pasa – Clara, Khynloyd Genson – Nutcracker Prince, Jamayma Aragon – Snow Queen, Arabella Arquillano – Dew Drop, Pep Therese Declaro and Joseph Ian Rocamora – Arabian dance leads.
For Nov. 4, it will be Tzarina Catipay – Sugar Plum Fairy, Khynloyd Genson – Cavalier, Kissy Dean Acar – Clara, Eddie Carl Garcia – Nutcracker Prince, Alexandra Bacalla – Dew Drop, Cecille Mae Nolasco and Joseph Ian Rocamora –
Arabian dance leads.
Sponsors are Pacific Audio Video, Giardini del Sole, FF Sibi Printers, Love Radio, Sun Star and Cebu Daily News.
For tickets contact Balletcenter at 232-2958.
