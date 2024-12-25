Man nabbed for allegedly raping drinking buddy’s partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines- A 25-year-old construction worker was arrested after allegedly raping a 21-year-old female college student in Sitio Mansanitas, Brgy. Inayawan, Cebu City, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at around 4:00 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Kerwin Tado Salas, has a live-in partner and is a resident of the area as well as a neighbor of the victim.

Police Lieutenant Christian Darcy Fat, chief of the Inayawan Police Station, stated that prior to the incident, the suspect had been drinking with friends to celebrate Christmas. The victim, a college student, and the suspect’s live-in partner were also present during the session.

Later, the victim went inside her house to rest. However, the suspect followed her into her room.

The victim awoke suddenly when the suspect forcibly undressed her. Initially, she thought it was her live-in partner.

Driven by lust, the suspect inserted his finger into the victim’s private part multiple times. The victim then realized it wasn’t her partner when the suspect attempted to penetrate her. She pushed him away and recognized him as their neighbor.

The victim screamed, alerting her live-in partner, who was nearby. He intervened and, with the help of residents, located the suspect and turned him over to the police.

“Initial nga pangagpas sa babaye nagtuo siya nga mao tong iyang partner ang nihilabot sa iyaha. Pagkita niya ug tarong, nidagan siya ug ang suspek nisibat sab,” Fat said.

“Niangkon man dayon ang suspect,” he added.

Fat reported that the suspect claimed he was unaware of his actions due to being heavily intoxicated.

The suspect has a live-in partner and three children.

Joy (not her real name), the suspect’s live-in partner, appealed to the victim not to press charges against him.

“Wala lang ko mag-expect nga mabuhat to niya,” Joy said.

Despite this, the victim remains determined to pursue charges against the suspect.

Fat confirmed that the victim will undergo a medical examination and counseling in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Services.

