On Christmas Day, Kanlaon Volcano spews 300-meter ash plume

MANILA, Philippines — The Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island spewed ash 300 meters above its crater in the afternoon of Christmas Day, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

According to Phivolcs in an advisory, the ash emission from Kanlaon Volcano was recorded between 3:30 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.

“These events generated grayish plumes that rose 300 meters above the crater before drifting southwest as recorded by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory – Canlaon City Basler and IP camera,” Phivolcs said.

LOOK: Time-lapse footage of ash emission from the Kanlaon Volcano summit crater recorded between 03:30PM to 04:35PM today. These events generated grayish plumes that rose 300 meters above the crater before drifting southwest as recorded by the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory -… pic.twitter.com/4YV28bI8WN — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) December 25, 2024

With the latest emission, Phivolcs said Alert Level 3 remains raised over Kanlaon Volcano, which indicates magmatic unrest.

Prior to this latest ash event, four similar emissions also occurred in the volcano on Tuesday morning, generating a dark plume 1,200 meters tall and raining ash over the south and southwest sectors of the volcano.

Ash emissions were also recorded Monday — one in the morning which lasted for over 5 hours and three in the evening.

Kanlaon Volcano last erupted on Monday, Dec. 9, producing a voluminous plume that rapidly rose to 3,000 meters above the vent and drifted west-southwest.

