Cave in Kinatarcan Island: Have you heard about it?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This may be a secret worth telling.

Mark Gaso, a media manager and an adventure junkie himself, shared this hidden gem in one of Bantayan’s go-to island, Kinatarcan Island, Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island, Cebu.

This island is known for some other features like cliff jumping, campsites and its long stretch of white sand beaches and blue waters.

But this time, Gaso shared a different look for the island.

In his IG reels, he shared how a simple bahay kubo can lead you to an underground natural pool.

“Travelled with friends. The house is owned by the Jumantoc family and they’re ones who discovered a cavernous chamber under their house and they turned it into a tourist spot. Many got curious na din. We were in Bantayan that time and decided to go to KinatarCan Island. The cave is one of the activities during our island hopping in Kinatacan,” he said to CDN Digital.

The cave is now known as the “D’Clam Cave.”

The Jumatoc family discovered that underneath their home was a pool of saltwater, corals and limestone formations and a huge clam.

If you’re looking for a unique adventure and a chance to dive into nature’s hidden wonders, Kinatarcan Island is calling you.

With its mix of breathtaking cliffs, serene beaches, and captivating caves, this island promises an unforgettable experience for travelers seeking both excitement and relaxation.