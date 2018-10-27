UC Junior Webmasters get invite to PSSBC hoop

THE newly crowned Cesafi champions University of Cebu (UC) Junior Webmasters have been invited to the 2018 Philippine Secondary Schools Basketball Championship (PSSBC) on December 15 to 20 at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The news was relayed by the league’s organizer, Edster Sy.

The University of the Visayas represented the Visayas in the 2017 edition of the tournament that was eventually won by the San Beda College Red Cubs.

Sy said that UC need only to take care of the team’s airfare while the tournament will take care of the rest.

The tournament will pit some of the very best high school teams in the country including the current top four in the NCAA, which are La Salle-Greenhills, Mapua, San Beda and Jose Rizal University.

The top four teams of the UAAP from last season will also be competing.

They are Ateneo de Manila University, National University, Far Eastern University-Diliman and the University of Santo Tomas.

Chiang Kai Shek College and Hope Christian High School will also be competing.