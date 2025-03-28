Orange Brutus Parkmall reopens with sizzling promos

One of Cebu’s most beloved homegrown fast-food brands is making a grand comeback at Parkmall! After much anticipation, the branch has finally reopened and is ready to serve its loyal customers their all-time favorite sizzling meals. And to mark this return, Orange Brutus is offering an irresistible promo that customers won’t want to miss!

Gather your friends and family and head to Orange Brutus Parkmall to celebrate this sizzling comeback!

From March 26 to March 31, 2025, Parkmall customers can enjoy a buy one, take one deal on the P60 Burger and a free extra rice with every Sizzling Burger Steak order. This limited-time offer is available for dine-in customers only, making it the perfect opportunity to grab a friend or just yourself (we listen and we don’t judge) and enjoy the signature flavors that marked Orange Brutus a Cebuano favorite.

A Legacy of Quality and Flavor

Before international fast-food chains made their way in Metro Cebu, Orange Brutus was first in line in serving delicious hamburgers and shakes to the locals. First established as a hole-in-the-wall in Farimart along old Colon Street, this brand was built on a commitment of serving food, which owners Earl Kokseng and Efrain Pelaez Jr. would also eat. For more than four decades, this dedication to quality food continues to define the Orange Brutus Experience.

Being one of the pioneering fast-food establishments in Cebu, it set the standard for burgers, hotdogs, and shakes to the local market. Also, being one of the first fast-food brands in Cebu to hire persons with disabilities, Orange Brutus, lamented its position as more than just a nostalgic choice, as it is a go-to spot for a quality fast-food experience.

More Than Just Fast Food

Orange Brutus set itself apart by being the healthier alternative to traditional fast food. This is the brand that takes pride in their consistent regard of using healthier oils for frying at the same time charbroiling the burgers making them lower in cholesterol compared to flying. All meals are also cooked to order in order to ensure freshness and maximum flavor.

Among their best selling dishes, the local legend, Sizzling Burger Steak which earned its recognition as one of Cebu’s beloved. Served on a hot plate with garlic rice, egg, and steamed vegetables, this dish is comfort and home that keeps customers from coming back for more. Other sizzling specialties include Sizzling Pork Chop, Chicken, and Fish

Visit Orange Brutus Parkmall Today!

With its reopening, Orange Brutus Parkmall is once again ready to serve its signature meals with a touch of Cebuano hospitality. Don’t miss out on the exclusive March 26-31 promo—whether it’s the buy one, take one P60 Burger or the free extra rice with every Sizzling Burger Steak, it’s the perfect time to indulge in your Orange Brutus favorites.

Gather your friends and family and head to Orange Brutus Parkmall to celebrate this sizzling comeback!