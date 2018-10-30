Other Cebu LGUs encouraged to enact anti-discrimination ordinance

Senator Risa Hontiveros has encouraged other local government units (LGUs) to replicate Cebu City’s Anti-Discrimination Ordinance.

In an anti-discrimination seminar held on Tuesday (October 30), Hontiveros said there is a need to respect the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, as they are also part of society.

Honitveros also expressed the need for the leaders to raise awareness about the City Ordinance No. 2339.

The ordinance, which was approved in 2016, prohibits everyone from discriminating against any person and/or group of persons on the basis of their disability, age, health status, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, and religion.

Any person caught violating the provisions of the ordinance will be asked to pay a fine between P1,000 to P5,000 or spend one to 30 days in jail.