‘Persons of interest’ eyed in girl’s slay

The Liloan police station has identified some ‘persons of interest’ in the killing of a 14-year-old girl inside the old Liloan public market on Sunday morning (October 28).

Chief Insp. Angelo Acupinpin, station commander of Liloan, said these persons of interests were last seen with the girl.

The victim, who was a Grade 7 student of the Liloan National High School, was found dead with multiple stab wounds on the body.

Her teachers described her as a good and obedient girl.

Her parents hoped that justice will be served.