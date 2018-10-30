Don Bosco has a new head coach

FORMER University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers assistant coach Gerald Ylaya is making his return to the Cesafi after he was tapped to become the new head coach of the Don Bosco Greywolves.

Ylaya is taking over the post of former head coach Jaymar Canoy, after the Greywolves finished with a 2-7 win-loss record in the recently concluded Cesafi high school basketball season.

“I am very excited and thankful for the chance. It’s a great responsibility. I’m still overwhelmed with the weight of the trust Don Bosco has placed on me,” said Ylaya, who parted ways with UV after the NBTC nationals earlier this year. Ylaya was head coach Jun Pepito’s top lieutenant when they won the 2017 Cesafi juniors title.

The former Baby Lancers great said that his learning from his time with the UV camp would serve him well in his new capacity as he tries to lead Don Bosco back to its glory years.

“I took with me all the learning I could get for that I am thankful to Congressman Samsam Gullas, coaches (Jun) Pepito and (Gary) Cortes and the whole administration and staff. Through UV, I was given experience and confidence as a coach not to mention my run as a Baby Lancer and Green Lancer,” Ylaya said.

Ylaya shared that he was actively seeking for another assistant coaching position but as fate would have it, Don Bosco’s head coaching post was left open.

“Someone up there thinks I’m ready so when the call was made that the post is vacant, I presented myself and the post was granted. Right place at the right time.”

Ylaya is inheriting a squad that he believes holds a lot of potential. He said it just needs to be harnessed the right way through experience in playing numerous tournaments during the offseason.

These kids have passion. If motivated properly and positively they can be at par with the giants. We have to take baby steps and not hurry,” he added.