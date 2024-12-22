Bongbong, Sara’s approval, trust ratings decline further – survey

MANILA, Philippines — The approval and trust ratings of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have continued to decline, results from a Pulse Asia survey reveal.

The nationwide survey, conducted from November 26 to December 3, showed that Marcos’ approval rating dropped to 48 percent from 50 percent in September. His trust rating also fell to 47 percent from 50 percent in September.

By comparison, the June 2024 survey showed that Marcos received a 53 percent approval rating and a 52 percent trust rating.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s ratings also showed a downward trend, with her approval rating dropping to 50 percent, a 10-point decrease from 60 percent in September. Her trust rating likewise fell to 49 percent from 61 percent in September.

Previously, Duterte’s approval and trust ratings in the June 2024 survey stood at 69 percent and 71 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, Senate President Chiz Escudero obtained the highest approval and trust scores with 53 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

However, House Speaker Martin Romualdez received the lowest ratings, with both his approval and trust scores at 44 percent.

Pulse Asia noted that the survey was conducted during and after key developments in the country, such as the filing of two impeachment raps against Duterte in the first week of December, the appearance of former President Rodrigo Duterte in a House probe into the war on drugs, the US elections, and Marcos signing laws defining the boundaries of Philippine maritime zones.

In Mindanao, Duterte received a majority approval rating of 80 percent, though this marked a 13-point decrease from her 93 percent approval rating in September. Additionally, her trust rating dropped to 81 percent, down from 90 percent in September.

Duterte also received a 51 percent approval rating and a 47 percent trust score in the Visayas, while big pluralities in Metro Manila gave her approval and trust ratings of 43 percent each. She received a 40 percent approval rating in the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Pulse Asia reported that Marcos’ disapproval and distrust scores in Mindanao increased by +12 and +14 percentage points, respectively.

Pulse Asia added that Escudero received majority approval and trust scores in Metro Manila (60 percent), the rest of Luzon (53 percent approval and 54 percent trust), and the Visayas (58 percent approval and 54 percent trust).

However, the survey showed that “most Mindanawons are critical of the performance of the House Speaker (52 percent) and distrust him (56 percent).” It also said that 53 percent of the rest of Luzon cannot say if they trust or distrust him.

The survey was conducted among 2,400 respondents aged 18 years old and above nationwide. It has a ± 2 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

