Fuel prices rise by up to P1.45/L this Christmas week

Motorists will face higher fuel prices this Christmas week, with oil companies announcing increases of up to P1.45 per liter.

In separate announcements on Monday, Petro Gazz, Shell Pilipinas, and CleanFuel said diesel prices would rise by P1.45 per liter starting Tuesday.

Gasoline and kerosene prices would also jack up by 50 centavos and 75 centavos per liter, respectively.

Rodela Romero, Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau assistant director, said the increases could be blamed on the strengthening of the dollar as well as the drop in US crude stocks.

Last week, oil companies imposed up to an 80-centavo increase in petroleum products.

