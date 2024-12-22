Cebu Elite Gymnastics Club aspires to shape the next Carlos Yulo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A passion for gymnastics and a dream to uplift the sport in Cebu led a dedicated group of individuals to establish the Cebu Elite Gymnastics Club.

The newly opened facility promises to transform the province into a potential goldmine of gymnastics talent.

Founded by former national team member and national coach Joel Panugalinog and his wife, Magie, alongside lawyer and sports advocate Jerome Abayon, the club seeks to bridge the gap in Cebu’s gymnastics landscape.

The lack of high-quality training facilities in the province, they believe, has hindered the growth of promising gymnasts that could’ve produced the likes of a Carlos Yulo for many years.

“It has always been our dream to retire as gymnasts and transition into coaching. Unfortunately, we spent years sharing our knowledge with foreign athletes in Singapore rather than nurturing talent back home,” Magie said during the club’s formal launching at the UP Cebu Graduate School on Sunday, December 22.

Her husband, Joel, a seasoned national team member who once trained alongside Yulo’s coach, Allen Aldrin Castañeda, reaffirmed their commitment to creating a quality facility where young Cebuano gymnasts can flourish.

“It was heartbreaking to compete against Filipino gymnasts representing Singapore. That experience inspired us to return home and establish a facility where we can help develop the next Carlos Yulo,” Joel said.

CEBU ELITE GYMNASTICS CLUB

The Cebu Elite Gymnastics Club boasts a top-notch training center equipped with essential apparatuses that meet international standards. The facility, built with an investment of nearly P3 million, aims to set the benchmark for gymnastics training in Cebu.

The club’s leadership team comprises of Joel as the head coach, Magie as the administrative manager, and Abayon as the club president. They are supported by a team of Cebuano former national team members, who are committed to mentoring gymnasts as young as 18 months old.

Among those present at the facility’s blessing was Castañeda, who expressed confidence in the club’s ability to produce national team-level athletes.

Since its formation in August, the Cebu Elite Gymnastics Club has already produced remarkable results, with its athletes winning 169 medals in various competitions. The club currently has 92 members, including ten scholar-athletes identified as having the potential to excel in elite competitions like the CVIRAA and Palarong Pambansa.

“Gymnastics is a foundation sport that develops speed, endurance, agility, and strength,” Magie shared.

“We’ve even had athletes from other disciplines, like swimming, cross-train with us.”

AGE GROUPS

The age groups the club caters to range from toddlers aged 18-36 months to children aged 3-5 and 6-9 years old.

“Our goal is not just to win medals but to inspire and develop future champions. We hope to see Cebuano gymnasts make their mark on the international stage and perhaps even bring home an Olympic gold,” Joel said.

After years of working in private and international gymnastics clubs in Singapore, the Panugalinogs have returned to Cebu, fueled by a desire to give back and elevate the sport in their home province.

With a standard facility, an experienced coaching team, and a growing pool of young talent, the Cebu Elite Gymnastics Club is poised to turn its vision into reality— one step at a time.

