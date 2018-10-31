Cebu City skatepark to break ground on December

The groundbreaking for the Cebu City skatepark is set on December.

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., deputy mayor on sports, said they decided to hold the groundbreaking ceremony of the city’s first ever skate-park this December so that Ma. Victoria ‘Minnie’ Osmena, the sister of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena, can attend the event.

Minnie donated US$100,000 or roughly P5-million for the construction of the skatepark which will stand on a 400,000 square-meter lot owned by the City Government behind Fort San Pedro.

Gabuya, however, said P5-million is only enough to cover the first phase of the construction.

He added that they are now coming up with means to add funds for the skate park such as soliciting from groups of skateboard enthusiasts.

“Our estimated cost of constructing the entire skatepark is P12 million,” said Gabuya.