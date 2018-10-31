LTO to auction unclaimed vehicles

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO) will auction vehicles that remained unclaimed in their impounding facility beyond six months.

The vehicles for auction include at least 30 vans, 17 SUVs and 320 motorcycles.

LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said they needed to dispose of the vehicles as they will need more space for new impounded vehicles.

He said that the Commission on Audit (COA) cited in several reports that their office need to dispose the vehicles already since the government is spending so much resources for keeping it already.