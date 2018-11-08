Radaza’s State of the Children Address to focus on responsible use of Socmed
LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Paz Radaza will deliver her last State of the Children Address on Friday morning (Nov. 9) at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.
Radaza, who is serving her last term, said she will highlight in her speech the importance of responsible social media use for the younger generation.
“I will be emphasizing more on the social media kay mao man gyod kini karon ang mga kabataan and their cell phones ug unsa ilang gimbuhaton,” Radaza told reporters on Wednesday.
Apart from that, Radaza said she will also discuss the programs her administration has initiated for the city’s children.
About 8,000 selected pupils from both public and private elementary schools in Lapu-Lapu City are expected to attend the occasion.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.