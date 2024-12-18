Miss Universe PH Cebu: Live updates

Here are the latest updates on the Miss Universe Philippines (PH) Cebu 2025 coronation night held at the Waterfront Cebu Hotel and Casino in Cebu City on December 18, 2024.

LIST: Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 candidates

The journey to the national Miss Universe Philippines stage has officially begun for Cebu as Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) Cebu presented its 2025 candidates on November 9, 2024, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The 18 official candidates took center stage, each bringing their unique stories and aspirations, promising to make this year’s competition a powerful celebration of Cebuano’s pride and strength.

With a diverse lineup of women ready to take on the challenge, the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 roster is undoubtedly one of the most formidable yet.

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025: The search begins

A new queen will soon be wearing the crown as Miss Universe Philippines Cebu after the upcoming coronation event in December 2024.

The search for the next title bearer has officially begun with a press conference at a hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu on Thursday, October 3.

A total of 20 stunning women will be picked out from the applicants to enter the second edition of the much-anticipated competition.

Irma Bitzer, owner of the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu franchise, revealed during the press conference that they had already received several applications.

Beauty Beyond the Stage: Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 Candidates Champion Social Change

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu (MUPHC) stage, seventeen extraordinary women are making a significant impact through their powerful advocacies. As they grace the runway, they are not only vying for the crown but also championing causes that matter.

The grand coronation night on December 18, 2024, at Waterfront Hotel Cebu will not only crown a beauty queen but also celebrate the power of advocacy and the potential to make a positive impact.

In candid interviews held before the grand pre-pageant and sponsors gala night at Radisson Blu Hotel on December 12, 2024, these inspiring candidates shared their heartfelt missions and aspirations for a better future.

FACES OF CEBU: Gabbi Carballo, 26, Miss Universe PH Cebu candidate

Miss Universe Cebu Philippines Coronation Night

Who will claim the coveted Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 crown?

Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 dazzle in the swimsuit competition

Winners of the corporate and minor awards at the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025

Miss Universe PH Cebu 2025: Elegance in Pink

Ang top 10 sa Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025

Winners of the second batch of Minor Awards at the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025

Here are the five contenders nearing the crown

