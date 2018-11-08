Barangay employees in Guadalupe, Sapangdaku positive for drug use
By Morexette Marie B. Erram |November 08,2018 - 02:29 PM
Guadalupe Barangay Captain Michael Gacasan said they will terminate the eight workers who failed to pass the drug test conducted on Monday (November 5).
A total of 280 employees were made to undergo the testing.
Cosap also conducted random drug testing for Barangay Sapangdaku. Four out of the 76 barangay workers tested positive for drug use.
