Lapu-Lapu City gets more tourist visits this year

With the expansion of the airport’s terminal and now the international standards the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) attained, the Lapu-Lapu City was among those that benefited from the surge of tourists arrivals in Cebu.

Hembler Mendoza, Lapu-Lapu City tourism officer, said big hotels in the city are already 90 percent booked.

There are at least 81 hotels in the city.

Mendoza said that the construction of Terminal 2 and ISO 9001:2015 certification given to MCIA is helping boost tourism in the city.

As of September, Mendoza said tourists influx in the city already reached 9.7 million.

He said they are targeting 11.7 million tourists this year.