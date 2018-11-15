Coco Martin defends ‘Ang Probinsyano’

FILM producer and actor Coco Martin has spoken after Director General Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), described Martin’s TV series, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” as unfair and giving a bad impression to the police force in the country.

The 37-year-old actor posted the television series’ disclaimer on his Instagram account yesterday and captioned it, “Pasensya na po.”

“Ang mga pangalan, karakter, at mga insidente sa progragramang ito ay kathang-isip lamang at hindi nagpapakita ng mga totoong tao, organisasyon, lugar o kaganapan, anumang pagkahalintulad sa totoong buhay ay di sinasadya,” the disclamer reads.

Martin’s fellow “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” star John Medina also reacted on his Instagram post and left fist bump emojis on Martin’s post.

Now on its third year, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is an action and drama television series in ABS-CBN headlined by Martin.

The top-rating television series is based on the 1997 movie “Ang Probinsyano” of the late actor Fernandoe Poe Jr. who earned the title “Da King.”

In the series, Martin plays Ricardo “Cardo” Dalisay, a good policeman who later joins Vendetta, a rebel group who opposes the government.

Before Martin’s Instagram post, Kane Errol Choa, the head for the Integrated Corporate Communications for ABS-CBN Network, issued a press statement on Wednesday, November 14.

The statement says that the series “assures the Philippine National Police (PNP) that the characters, places, and incidents in the program are purely fictitious as stated in the disclaimer aired at the start of the show every night. There is no intention to smear the reputation of any organization or portray any person in a negative light.”

The statement also explains that Martin’s character, Cardo, is a “hardworking police officer dedicated to saving lives and serving his fellowmen.”

Choa also said that the series “has highlighted that good shall always triumph over evil and has shared valuable lessons and family values that have resonated with viewers.”

Current stars in the series are Yassi Pressman, Susan Roces, Jhong Hilario, Lito Lapid, Eddie Garcia, Jaime Fabregas, John Arcilla, and Angel Aquino.