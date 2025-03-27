Tiny riders make big strides at the Philippine Push Bike Racing Series

The cheers of proud parents at the sight of their determined young riders filled Gaisano Country Mall Parking 2 last Saturday, March 22, 2025, as the Philippine Push Bike Racing Series took center stage.
Organized by Push Bike Race by N.B.O and hosted by Marites Bitbit, a two-time SEA Games cycling gold medalist, the event was more than just a race, but a celebration of skill. “This isn’t just about competition,” said Bitbit. “We’re here to help kids develop their balance, road safety awareness, and camaraderie. At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun and growing their love for the sport.”
Young Cyclists Take Center Stage
The push bike racing event attracted more than 150 participants, proving the sport’s rising popularity among young children. Racers competed in categories based on their age, including 2-year-old mixed, 2-3-year-old girls, 3-year-old mixed, 4-year-old mixed and girls, 5-6-year-old mixed and girls, and pedal bike mixed categories. The excitement culminated with a Family Duathlon, allowing parents and their children to share the race track for a fun and bonding experience.
Participants came from different parts of Cebu, representing cities such as Lapu-Lapu, Tuburan, Mandaue, Talisay, Carcar, Naga, Liloan, Compostela, Danao, and Cebu City. The strong turnout reflects not just the growing love for the sport in the region but a movement that continues to bring young riders together.
More Than Just a Race
The heart of the Philippine Push Bike Racing Series lies in its mission to cultivate young talent and promote the values of sportsmanship. While the thrill of competition played a key role, the main goal was to create an environment where children could build confidence, develop essential motor skills, and learn the importance of road safety.
Bitbit emphasized that winning was not the sole focus, “What matters most is that these kids enjoy themselves and learn valuable lessons in the process.”
Championing the Future of Cycling
After an exhilarating day of racing, young cyclists stood tall on the podium, their determination shining through. From the smallest riders in the 2-year-old category to the competitive family duathlon teams, every participant showcased incredible perseverance and skill. Here are the winners of the Philippine Push Bike Racing Series:
2-3 Years Old Mixed Category
- 1st Place: Naffayzee Potestad
- 2nd Place: Trae Knox Diaz
- 3rd Place: Calix Xavier Rosell
2-3 Years Old All Girls Category
- 1st Place: Pelisilda Amirah Daniella
- 2nd Place: Ma. Celestine Ann Camas
- 3rd Place: Emey Reese Ladera
3 Years Old Mixed Category
- 1st Place: Zachary Kyn Velvestre
- 2nd Place: Amirah Daniella Pelisilda
- 3rd Place: Dwight Caniel
4 Years Old Mixed Category
- 1st Place: Aliyah Dao
- 2nd Place: Theo Anreigh Diaz
- 3rd Place: Matt Zian Cordero
4 Years Old All Girls Category
- 1st Place: Denise Juleane
- 2nd Place: Maria Sandra Jimeno
5 Years Old Mixed Category
- 1st Place: Dylan Jake Duarte
- 2nd Place: Mark Xidn Pepito
- 3rd Place: Hesikiah Kynlee Escanilla
5-6 Years Old All Girls Category
- 1st Place: Leiana Celestine Lacson
- 2nd Place: Marga Nicolette Torres
- 3rd Place: Yana Avery Saya-Ang
6 Years Old Mixed Category
- 1st Place: Lender Jheve Tawagn
- 2nd Place: Zane Enzo Miguel
- 3rd Place: Henry Jacob Abarca
Pedal Bike Mixed Category
- 1st Place: Kian Muana
Family Duathlon
- 1st Place: Mark & Sean Pepito
- 2nd Place: Zane & Prinz Manubag
- 3rd Place: Marjun & Nathaniel Matbagun
Pedaling Into the Future
The overwhelming success of the Push Bike Racing Series signals a bright future for the sport in Cebu. With enthusiastic participation from children and unwavering support from parents and the community, push biking is poised to become a staple in grassroots sports development.
As the event keeps rolling forward, it promises to inspire more young cyclists to embrace the sport, fostering a new generation of confident and passionate riders. The Philippine Push Bike Racing Series is more than just a race—it’s a stepping stone for kids to discover their potential, build friendships, and develop a lifelong love for cycling.