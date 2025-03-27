Tiny riders make big strides at the Philippine Push Bike Racing Series

The cheers of proud parents at the sight of their determined young riders filled Gaisano Country Mall Parking 2 last Saturday, March 22, 2025, as the Philippine Push Bike Racing Series took center stage.

The Philippine Push Bike Racing Series is more than just a race—it’s a stepping stone for kids to discover their potential, build friendships, and develop a lifelong love for cycling.

Organized by Push Bike Race by N.B.O and hosted by Marites Bitbit, a two-time SEA Games cycling gold medalist, the event was more than just a race, but a celebration of skill. “This isn’t just about competition,” said Bitbit. “We’re here to help kids develop their balance, road safety awareness, and camaraderie. At the end of the day, it’s all about having fun and growing their love for the sport.”

Young Cyclists Take Center Stage

The push bike racing event attracted more than 150 participants, proving the sport’s rising popularity among young children. Racers competed in categories based on their age, including 2-year-old mixed, 2-3-year-old girls, 3-year-old mixed, 4-year-old mixed and girls, 5-6-year-old mixed and girls, and pedal bike mixed categories. The excitement culminated with a Family Duathlon, allowing parents and their children to share the race track for a fun and bonding experience.

Participants came from different parts of Cebu, representing cities such as Lapu-Lapu, Tuburan, Mandaue, Talisay, Carcar, Naga, Liloan, Compostela, Danao, and Cebu City. The strong turnout reflects not just the growing love for the sport in the region but a movement that continues to bring young riders together.

More Than Just a Race

The heart of the Philippine Push Bike Racing Series lies in its mission to cultivate young talent and promote the values of sportsmanship. While the thrill of competition played a key role, the main goal was to create an environment where children could build confidence, develop essential motor skills, and learn the importance of road safety.

Bitbit emphasized that winning was not the sole focus, “What matters most is that these kids enjoy themselves and learn valuable lessons in the process.”

Championing the Future of Cycling

After an exhilarating day of racing, young cyclists stood tall on the podium, their determination shining through. From the smallest riders in the 2-year-old category to the competitive family duathlon teams, every participant showcased incredible perseverance and skill. Here are the winners of the Philippine Push Bike Racing Series:

2-3 Years Old Mixed Category

1st Place: Naffayzee Potestad



2nd Place: Trae Knox Diaz



3rd Place: Calix Xavier Rosell



2-3 Years Old All Girls Category

1st Place: Pelisilda Amirah Daniella



2nd Place: Ma. Celestine Ann Camas



3rd Place: Emey Reese Ladera



3 Years Old Mixed Category

1st Place: Zachary Kyn Velvestre



2nd Place: Amirah Daniella Pelisilda



3rd Place: Dwight Caniel



4 Years Old Mixed Category

1st Place: Aliyah Dao



2nd Place: Theo Anreigh Diaz



3rd Place: Matt Zian Cordero



4 Years Old All Girls Category

1st Place: Denise Juleane



2nd Place: Maria Sandra Jimeno



5 Years Old Mixed Category

1st Place: Dylan Jake Duarte



2nd Place: Mark Xidn Pepito



3rd Place: Hesikiah Kynlee Escanilla



5-6 Years Old All Girls Category

1st Place: Leiana Celestine Lacson



2nd Place: Marga Nicolette Torres



3rd Place: Yana Avery Saya-Ang



6 Years Old Mixed Category

1st Place: Lender Jheve Tawagn



2nd Place: Zane Enzo Miguel



3rd Place: Henry Jacob Abarca



Pedal Bike Mixed Category

1st Place: Kian Muana



Family Duathlon

1st Place: Mark & Sean Pepito



2nd Place: Zane & Prinz Manubag



3rd Place: Marjun & Nathaniel Matbagun

Pedaling Into the Future

The overwhelming success of the Push Bike Racing Series signals a bright future for the sport in Cebu. With enthusiastic participation from children and unwavering support from parents and the community, push biking is poised to become a staple in grassroots sports development.

As the event keeps rolling forward, it promises to inspire more young cyclists to embrace the sport, fostering a new generation of confident and passionate riders.