Eleazar fires entire Las Piñas police’s anti-drug unit after extortion

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Guillermo Eleazar has removed 32 police officers from Las Piñas City Police’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) after a robbery-extortion incident.

“Malalim na imbestigasyon ang ginagawa po namin dito at actually, ‘yong buong unit po na ‘yon, 32 ay pina-relieve ko na po ‘yan, pati ‘yong hepe ng drug enforcement unit ng Las Piñas police,” Eleazar said in an interview with DZMM.

The NCRPO chief’s directive came after a robbery-extortion incident in Cavite, where the SDEU operatives allegedly demanded money in exchange for the release of a drug suspect.

Southern Police District (SPD) operatives tried to set-up an entrapment operation, but failed to arrest the four policemen involved. However, a 13-year-old student who was caught in the operation revealed the identities of the officers.READ: Minor nabbed for robbery-extortion; 4 cohort cops escape arrest

This latest incident of robbery-extortion involving policemen was not the first time. Other cases of robbery-extortion stemming from arrest of drug suspects and other incidents have also been reported, prompting the Philippine National Police (PNP) leadership to strengthen its internal cleansing program.

Eleazar said the police force will go after officers pursuing illegal profit-making schemes under the guise of “war on drugs.”

“Sabihin na natin na itong mga nagsusumbong, sila’y involved sa droga, pero hindi po pwedeng samantalahin ng mga tarantadong pulis itong ating campaign against illegal drugs at pagkakitaan nila,” he said.