Bato dela Rosa slammed by Palace for considering hiding from ICC arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has been criticized by the Palace on Thursday, March 20.

This was because Bato dela Rosa has considered going into hiding amid a possible arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Palace noted that Dela Rosa once served as the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

At a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro was asked to comment on Dela Rosa’s admission on Wednesday that he is contemplating evading arrest.

“It is just surprising that he was once the PNP chief. Is that what he wants to imply to the public—that when there is a warrant of arrest, one should go into hiding?” Castro said.

“We do not support that kind of belief or course of action. This will not be beneficial to our fellow citizens if our very own leader refuses to face any case or complaint that has been filed or may be filed against him.,” she added.

She also slammed dela Rosa for allegedly abandoning former President Rodrigo Duterte, who had already been arrested and transferred to the ICC headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands.

“Shouldn’t friends stand by each other no matter what?” she said.

Dela Rosa served as PNP chief during Duterte’s term, spearheading the war on drugs that left thousands of people killed.

Castro further said that the PNP, ironically, will assist in locating and arresting their former chief once a warrant of arrest has been served.

