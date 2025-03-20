Buhisan barangay captain slams Cebu City gov’t for delayed school repairs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The barangay captain of Buhisan has criticized the city government for its alleged failure to act on long-standing requests for school repairs and land acquisition, following the declaration of a state of emergency at Buhisan Elementary School due to structural concerns.

Barangay Captain Gremar Barete appeared frustrated during a media interview on March 19 over the sudden inspection and closure of the principal’s office.

He said that the school had required repairs since the 2013 earthquake, yet despite repeated requests, the local school board had taken no action, allowing the school’s condition to worsen.

On Wednesday, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) cordoned off the principal’s office due to safety concerns.

“Dugay na kaayo ning sitwasyona. Dugay ra ni namo girequest nga i-repair ang eskwelahan pero wala gyud gibuhat ang local school board. Karon, hapit na ang bakasyon, kalit lang og inspection ug declaration. Ang gusto ra ni Ma’am [the school principal] kay repair lang unta, dili gyud total closure,” he said.

(This situation has been there for a long time. We have requested for a long time to have the school repaired but the local school board did not do anything at all. Now that vacation is near, they would just suddenly do an inspection and a declaration. What ma’am [school principal] wanted was just to repair it, not a total closure.)

The barangay captain also questioned the basis of the school’s closure, where he argued that the cracks in the structure were primarily caused by a large tree whose roots expanded over time.

He insisted that the school remains stable and that a complete shutdown was unnecessary.

No alternative relocation

He further criticized the city government and the Department of Education (DepEd) for failing to secure an alternative relocation site for students before ordering the closure.

“Kung magsira ta, dapat klaro asa ibalhin ang mga bata. Wala gani mi kaandam. Asa sila moeskuyla? Online? Unsa may mahitabo sa bata kung walay klase? Mas maayo pa kung naa ang maestra para makafocus sa edukasyon,” he said.

(If we close this, they should first make it clear where to move the students. We had not even prepared for it. Where will they go to school? Online? What will happen to the kids if there is no more school? It would be better if there are teachers that can focus on the (education of the children).)

Land acquisition disputes

Barete also pointed to the stalled negotiations regarding a proposed relocation site for the school. He revealed that as early as 2019, a 5,000-square-meter lot was offered for sale to the city government.

Despite the barangay’s commitment to secure the road right-of-way and a bridge for accessibility, the city has yet to finalize the purchase.

“Naa na ang tag-iya, naa na ang offer to sell. Ang barangay, natuman na ang commitment. Akong gipalit ang right of way para sa access road, ongoing na ang bridge. Pero ang syudad, asa naman ang ilang commitment?” he said.

(There is the owner, there is already the offer to sell. The barangay has done its commitment. I bought the right of way for the access road, the bridge is already ongoing. But the city, where is their commitment.)

Lot purchase price

He further said that under previous administrations of former mayors Tomas Osmeña and then-Edgardo Labella, negotiations had reached an agreement on a price of P5,750 per square meter in 2019, based on market value.

However, he was shocked to learn that the city now would want to purchase the property at only P500 per square meter.

“Mopalit pa ba ta og P500 per square meter karong panahona? Kinsay tag-iya nga musugot ana? Sa 2019, ang presyo P5,750. Karon, gusto nila og P500. Walay tag-iya nga mosugot ana nga kantidad,” Barete said.

(We would buy at P500 per square meter at this time? Who would agree to that? In 2019, the price was P5,750. Now, they want (to buy it) P500. No lot owner would agree to that price.)

Alleged bypassing in discussions

Barete also slammed city officials for allegedly bypassing the barangay in discussions concerning the state of emergency declaration.

He argued that he should have been invited to disaster meetings to present the barangay’s position before resolutions were passed.

“Nahibal-an na lang namo nga naa nay resolution. Wala gani mi gitawag sa meeting. Kung mag-convene mo ug disaster response, dapat naay barangay. Unsaon man namo nga gideclare na ninyo ang state of emergency? Naa bay makabalibad sa mayor kung naa nay order?” he said.

(We just already learned that there already is a resolution. They did not even called us to join the meeting. If the disaster response would convene, then the barangay should be there. What will we do now that you declared a state of emergency? Is their somebody who can say no to the mayor if there is alreay an order?)

Despite the issues, Barete reiterated that he was committed to securing a long-term solution for the students.

He urged the city government to honor its commitment, expedite land acquisition, and coordinate with the barangay to ensure a proper transition.

“Ang barangay, humana na sa among obligasyon. Ang commitment na lang sa syudad ang kulang. Kung gusto gyud mo og relocation, pangitaan nato og saktong pamaagi, dili lang pulos pamolitika,” he said.

(The barangay has already did its obligation. The city’s commitment is what is lacking. If you want a relocation, we will look for it in the right way, and not just (doing it) all politics.

Engineer confirms structural issues

Meanwhile, Engineer Jonathan Tumulak of the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) confirmed on Wednesday that the principal’s office had to be cordoned off due to worsening structural damage.

He reported that the cave-ins had expanded from 25 cm to over 30 cm within just a few days.

“Among recommendation kay i-vacate na gyud ang area, at least ang principal. Pero mas maayo unta kung tanan i-relocate na lang para dili na magkuha og risk. Pending pa ang soil analysis pero atong paspasan ang pagplano sa relocation,” Tumulak said.

(Our recommendation is to really vacate the area, at least, the principal’s (office). But it would have been better if all would just be relocated so that there will be no risk. The soil analysis is pending but we will work faster on the relocation plan.)

While acknowledging the Mines and Geosciences Bureau’s (MGB) findings on soil stability, Barete insisted that alternative solutions should be explored instead of resorting to a complete shutdown of the school.

Buhisan school shifts to modular learning

Face-to-face classes at Buhisan Elementary School will be suspended starting Thursday, March 20, as heavy rainfall is expected.

Principal Gemma Amarillo said students would temporarily shift to modular-distance learning during severe weather conditions. She assured that lessons would continue through bulletins, chat groups, and social media for real-time updates.

Amarillo also scheduled a meeting with parents and teachers on Friday, March 21, to discuss safety measures and planned interventions.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Council ratified the CCDRRMC’s state of emergency declaration through a resolution sponsored by Councilor Joel Garganera. This allows the use of local disaster funds for soil testing and structural assessments to determine necessary retrofitting measures.

The declaration also prioritizes the improvement of drainage systems and the implementation of early warning mechanisms.

