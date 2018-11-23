Chinese woman’s chopped up body parts found in Makati City condo

4 CHINESE NATIONALS, INCLUDING 3 WOMEN, ARRESTED

A Chinese woman’s dismembered body was found stuffed in four pieces of luggage inside a condominium in Brgy. Bel-air, Makati City, on Wednesday.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Director Guillermo Eleazar identified the victim as 26-year-old Chinese national Wang Yalei, who was allegedly involved in a “love triangle” and was killed out of jealousy.

“Ito po ay isang nakakapanlumo at kahindikhindik na pangyayari na dahil naman sa inuman nila at pati doon sa, well selos din. Love triangle daw. Dalawang beses po yan na mayroong third party na babae,” Eleazar said in an interview over dzMM.

He said the victim was drinking with the suspects when the crime happened.

In an initial report from the Makati Police, Wang’s chopped-up remains were found stuffed inside four blood-soaked luggage inside a unit at the Lerato Residence Tower I condominium at 5:45 p.m.

Makati Police said they have arrested four Chinese nationals who were tagged as suspects in the gruesome crime. They were identified as Zhang Chuning, 22, Zhang Cha Quan, Wang Xue, and Zhang Yi Xi. The suspects are now detained at the Makati Police Station as charges are being readied against them.

Eleazar said one of the suspects admitted to killing, dismembering and stuffing Wang’s body parts in the luggage to allow them to escape. Eleazar did not mention who among the suspects admitted to killing Wang.

“Noong pinasok po kasi ng police kasama ng gwardiya, nandoon yung maletang duguan tapos may tatlo pang bag, doon nilagay yung mga iba’t ibang parte ng katawan,” Eleazar said.

“Inimpake nila sa apat na mga bag [itong katawan] para ilabas eh umamin naman po din… Inamin din nila yung kanilang ginawa,” he added.

Police said they received a call from the security personnel of the condominium, informing them of an unidentified person disposing of a nylon bag containing a bloodied knife, clothes and tissue paper at the garbage bin of the building. According to the Makati Police, the bloodied knife was used to dismember the victim.

The housekeeping personnel of the condominium reportedly found the nylon bag at the garbage bin which prompted the security personnel to review the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage and saw the suspects coming out of a unit on the 11th floor of the condominium.

Eleazar said the Makati Police is still conducting a further investigation of the case.