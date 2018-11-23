Talisay drug suspect shots cop, eludes arrest

A policemen was wounded during a surveillance operation in Sitio Mananga 2, Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City at around 3 a.m. today (November 23).

PO1 Jaylord Joseph Taping sustained a bullet wound on his chest but is now in a stable condition.

Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that elements of the city’s Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) including Taping were conducting a casing and surveillance operation in Sitio Mananga early today when the subject of their operation, who was identified as a certain Rolando Valdez,

fired shots at the police team hitting Taping on his chest.

Taping was immediately brought to the Talisay City District Hospital for treatment.

Conag said they organized the surveillance operation after they received reports that Valdez was peddling illegal drugs in the area.

Valdez, who is known by his aliases “Alvin”, “Lando” and “Dugyot,” escaped during the exchange of gunfire.

Conag said that Valdez was earlier arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm but was released on bail.

Police are now checking on his other pending cases.

Conag said that personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visayas (RMFB-7) and the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC)

have been deployed to Barangay Tangke for a hot pursuit operation against Valdez.