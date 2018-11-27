Gate entrance, security set up at Basilica Minore

The entrance towards the Basilica Minore del Santo Nino will be moved a few meters away from the church compound as part of security measures for the feast of the Child Jesus on the third Sunday of January next year.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the committee on peace and order, said the checking of bags will be at the Cebu City Hall’s Plaza Sugbu.

“We will offer the front vicinity of Cebu City Hall to implement security procedures starting from the first day of novena. Ari na diri ang checking of bags, frisking, or whatever security procedures few meters way from the main entrance of the Basilica,” Tumulak said.

“This is hassle-free sa mga devotees who will be going to the basilica. We will put up a checking area few meters away from the Basilica to pave way for the police and other security personnel to check sa mga tawo nga mosud, ” he said.

Chairs, tents, LED walls and a sound system will be put up in front of City Hall to accommodate the volume of devotees expected to attend the festivities.