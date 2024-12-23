menu
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, December 23

By: December 23, 2024

This is the Daily Gospel for today, December 23, 2024, which is the Monday fof the fourth week of advent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 1, 57-66.

When the time arrived for Elizabeth to have her child she gave birth to a son.

Her neighbors and relatives heard that the Lord had shown his great mercy toward her, and they rejoiced with her.

When they came on the eighth day to circumcise the child, they were going to call him Zechariah after his father, but his mother said in reply, “No. He will be called John.”

But they answered her, “There is no one among your relatives who has this name.”

So they made signs, asking his father what he wished him to be called.

He asked for a tablet and wrote, “John is his name,” and all were amazed.

Immediately his mouth was opened, his tongue freed, and he spoke blessing God.

Then fear came upon all their neighbors, and all these matters were discussed throughout the hill country of Judea.

All who heard these things took them to heart, saying, “What, then, will this child be?” For surely the hand of the Lord was with him.

Source: Dailygospel.org

TAGS: Catholic, Gospel
