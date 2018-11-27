USC topples SIT in CAAA Flashback

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors ran roughshod over the Salazar Institute of Technology Skyblazers as they won, 86-57, in the 40-47 division of the CAAA Basketball Alumni Association Flashback Season 2 last Sunday at the Ateneo de Cebu gym.

Nestor Patindol led four different players in double-figures for USC with 16 points.

Muscular forward James Relampagos added 14 markers while Sigmund Cabrera poured in 12.

Bong Eleazar also chipped in 10 to help rout the Skyblazers.

Arlecito Saldua led the Skyblazers with 16 points while Randyll Roncal added 12.

The league is being led by Innocentes Montalbo Jr. and is being supported by Cokaliong Shipping Lines and Family Appliance Center.