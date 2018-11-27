Fusion BPO Service Inc. logs sixth win
The Fusion BPO Service Inc. Dragons continued their pursuit of a finish in the upper half of the standings in the Elite Classic division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball as they beat the ePerformax Reds, 94-85, last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.
Do-it-all guard Nino Belande collected yet another triple-double, his third this season, as he scored 41 points, hauled down 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists to help Fusion improve to 6-9 (win-loss).
Janile Bantillan had 16 points and nine assists to help the Dragons emerge victorious.
In the Evo League, the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs gained a tie for fourth place as they routed the Bombardier, 75-50.
The Lemurs raised their record to 9-3 to tie the idle The Results Manila.
Joey Cagas filled the stat sheet as he gathered 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
The Author Solutions Philippines Inc. Hardbacks also edged the JP Morgan & Chase Bankers, 59-53, as Syv Millevo had 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals to push the Hardbacks to 8-4.
In the other game of the Evo League, the CTC-BPO Panthers beat the Optum Knights, 68-62, as Michael Sargeant flirted with a rare triple-double, piling up 10 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists.
