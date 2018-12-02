Widow nabbed in Lapu-Lapu for dealing drugs

A 64-YEAR-OLD widow and four others were arrested by Lapu-Lapu City police in a buy bust operation in Purok Yakal, Barangay Poblacion,

Lapu-Lapu City early morning, Sunday.

Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) who led the operation, said that police recovered 18 medium packs of suspected shabu with an estimated value of about P600,000 from Patricia “Madam” Lim, 64.

Lim’s alleged buyers Hildo Gabat, 28; Ramil Jakosalem, 32; and Eugene Potayrie, 29 were also arrested along with Marilou Apa, 45, who was the subject of the operation.

Police seized P900 cash from Lim believed to be her drug proceeds.

According to police, Lim was Apa’s cohort.

The operation was conducted at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday or two weeks after police conducted surveillance on Lim and Apa.

Lim is the mother of Jessie “Kano” Casado, a suspect in the slay of Korean national Young Ho Lee who was shot dead inside a motel in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City last August 26.

Police are now preparing a complaint to be filed against Lim and the four other suspects for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.