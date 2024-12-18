Sumabong clinches WBO Youth title in spectacular fashion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Boholano boxing prospect Joseph Sumabong of the Black Snake Gym captured the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Youth Minimumweight title with a stunning victory over Cebuano fighter John Kevien Jimenez.

The bout headlined the “Fists of Fury 4” card on Tuesday night, December 17, at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City, South Cebu.

Sumabong, regarded as the underdog against the hometown favorite Jimenez, delivered a jaw-dropping second-round knockout.

The 22-year-old Tagbilaran City native unleashed a perfectly timed left overhand to the liver just as the second-round bell sounded, leaving Jimenez grimacing in pain on the canvas.

Referee Rey Caitom Jr. counted to 10 as Jimenez remained down, prompting an ecstatic Sumabong to celebrate his emphatic win.

The victory marked a redemption arc for Sumabong, who had previously fallen short in his bid for the WBO Asia Pacific Minimumweight title against Goki Kobayashi in Osaka, Japan, last June.

This time, he seized his opportunity with dominance, improving his professional record to 7-1, with four of his victories coming by knockout.

Jimenez, who suffered his second consecutive loss after falling to Takeshi Ishii in a Japan-based OPBF Minimumweight title bout last September, now holds a record of 8-2 with three knockouts.

The opening round of the bout saw both fighters carefully sizing each other up, with the crowd eagerly anticipating the action.

Jimenez, representing the Chao Sy Boxing Stable, broke the silence with a quick combination, landing a clean right straight to close the round in his favor.

In the second round, the pace quickened as both fighters traded combinations, much to the delight of the lively audience.

Sumabong pressed forward with sharp jabs to set up his power punches, keeping Jimenez on the defensive. After rocking Jimenez with a left straight, Sumabong intensified his assault, forcing his opponent onto the ropes multiple times.

It was during one of these exchanges that Sumabong landed the decisive left overhand to Jimenez’s body, a thunderous shot that sealed his stunning knockout victory.

Despite Jimenez’s defeat, Chao Sy Boxing Stable secured a victory through Jemuel Aranas, who claimed the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) Interim Flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Clyde Azarcon.

Junibert Bantay delivered a closely fought majority decision victory over Joyjoy Formentera, while Jeffrey Jimenez outpointed Jariel Quisto for a unanimous decision win. In the final undercard match, Jofferson Trazo earned a unanimous decision over Zandy Paderan.

The event was co-promoted by Chao Sy Boxing Promotions and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Naga City.

