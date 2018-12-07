40 Beeps to begin plying Cebu City’s streets

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has given a go-signal for the swanky Beeps to soon start its operations in the city.

Francisco Ouano, the operation officer of CCTO, said they approved the route plan proposed by Persano Corp., the firm behind Beeps, the name given to the first set of modernized public utility vehicles (PUVs) that will soon ply the city’s streets.

Ouano also said the operator now only needs the approval of the Cebu City Council, which will resume its regular session in January 2019.

“They already provided us with their route plans, and it is now up to the City Council to approve it,” said Ouano.

“As soon as they get clearance from City Council, they can immediately start operating,” he added.

Ouano said their office approved the same routes Persano proposed during the Beeps’ launching on November 26.

Persano planned to have two routes: 20 Beeps will ply the route from Cebu City Hall to IT Park via Robinsons Galleria, Cebu Business Park and vice versa; and 20 other Beeps to ply the route from R. Duterte Street to Sykes via Happy Valley, Fuente Osmeña, Ramos St., D. Jakosalem St., Cebu Business Park and vice versa.

CCTO has given Persano Corp. a 45-day pilot period to determine if the routes they proposed will be feasible in the long run.

“Within the 45 days, we will observe whether or not the routes they proposed can work. From there, we will make the necessary adjustments or improvements – if there are any,” Ouano explained.

The Beeps are part of the PUV modernization program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr). Persano Corp. has chosen Cebu City as its pilot area.

Each Beep unit is air-conditioned and equipped with Wi-Fi, dashcams, and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. It has a 24-seat capacity but can still accommodate 10 more standing passengers.

The proposed fare schedule starts at P10, and payment will be done electronically via an automated fare system.