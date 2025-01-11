Sinulog Festival 2025 officially kicks off

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 460th Sinulog Festival in Cebu City was officially declared open on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia made the announcement after the celebration mass inside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu on Friday afternoon.

Several other officials from the Cebu City Government were also present during the Sinulog 2025 opening mass, including Vice Mayor Donaldo Hontiveros.

Present as well were Councilors Jocelyn Pesquera, Joel Garganera, Pancrasio “Francis” Esparis, Mary Ann Delos Santos, Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella, Pastor “Jun”Alcover, Noel Wenceslao, and Sinulog Foundation Inc. Exec. Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella.

Thousands of pilgrims sang the ‘Bato Balani sa Gugma,’ as they raised their images of patron saint Sto. Niño in the air during the holy mass held that was held as part of the kick off for this year’s celebration of Sinulog.

After the mass, the grand launching parade commenced and performers from the different universities, clad in their colorful costumes, took to the streets of downtown Cebu City.

Each group, proudly representing their schools, showcased their graceful dance steps for the onlookers waiting by the side of the road.

The performers traversed the Osmeña Boulevard Avenue until they reached the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), which is the venue for the Opening Salvo program.

During his speech, Garcia announced that a free concert will be held at the CCSC on January 16.

Garcia said that popular artists TJ Monterde, Juan Karlos Labajo, and KZ Tandingan will be among the performers during the “The Sinulog is Back” concert.

He added that the free tickets will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The much-anticipated opening salvo lasted for more than one hour and it ended with a colorful fireworks display while the performers came together on stage for a joint finale performance.

After the event, Garcia told reporters that he was satisfied and that last year’s Sinulog Opening Salvo could not compare to this year’s event.

Garcia also said that they made the right decision to bring back the annual festival to the CSSC, its long time. In the previous year, the festival was moved to the Cebu South Road Properties (SRP).

“Makita ninyo ang opening salvo, compared to last year. Last year was nothing compared to this year. Grabe kay ka bongga. I am so happy. We made the right decision nga atong ibalik diri gyud sa Cebu City Sports Center. We’re just hoping and praying all things will go as planned and everybody will be safe. And everything will be peaceful. Mao nay pinaka importante,” said Garcia.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) reported that there were no untoward incidents reported during the Opening Salvo, which signifies the beginning of a series of activities leading up to the grand Sinulog Celebration on January 19. — with a report from Niña Mae Oliverio

