Cebuanos to join ‘National Rally for Peace’ in support of VP Sara Duterte

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— Several Cebuanos are expected to attend the “National Rally for Peace,” organized by the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), on Monday, January 13, 2024 according to Cebu gubernatorial aspirant Pam Baricuatro.

Earlier, the INC announced that it would hold the rally to express support for the President’s stance against impeachment moves.

The rally’s centerpiece will be held at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, with simultaneous events planned in over 10 locations nationwide, including Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Cagayan de Oro.

This massive rally comes as Vice President Sara Duterte faces three impeachment complaints.

Peter Tiu Laviña, from PDP-Laban and Hakbang Ng Maisug, said that, here in Cebu, they will hold the peaceful rally at the South Road Properties (SRP) at around 3:00 p.m.

He said that the rally is open to all, especially those who voted for and supported Vice President Sara Duterte in the election.

“Our estimate is 300,000 in Cebu alone, but we are mobilizing the province and surrounding areas now. The INC is providing buses for those who want to come into the city and join the rally,” said Baricuatro.

Peter Tiu Laviña from Hakbang Ng Maisug added that the activity is open to all, including political aspirants. However, they will not be allowed to speak during the rally.

Additionally, they will be prohibited from campaigning for the upcoming election.

“I think many will come, especially politicians seeking election in 2025. Because of the block voting by the INC, they also prefer to be in the INC lineup,” Laviña said.

INC personnel attending the rally will wear white t-shirts, while Duterte’s supporters are urged to wear green and black.

Baricuatro, however, clarified that the rally does not intend to oppose the Marcos administration but only to defend the vice president.

