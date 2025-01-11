Daily Gospel, January 11

This is the Daily Gospel for today, January 11, 2025, which is the sixth day after Epiphany.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 3, 22-30.

Jesus and his disciples went into the region of Judea, where he spent some time with them baptizing.

John was also baptizing in Aenon near Salim, because there was an abundance of water there, and people came to be baptized, for John had not yet been imprisoned.

Now a dispute arose between the disciples of John and a Jew about ceremonial washings.

So they came to John and said to him, “Rabbi, the one who was with you across the Jordan, to whom you testified, here he is baptizing and everyone is coming to him.”

John answered and said, “No one can receive anything except what has been given him from heaven.

You yourselves can testify that I said (that) I am not the Messiah, but that I was sent before him.

The one who has the bride is the bridegroom; the best man, who stands and listens for him, rejoices greatly at the bridegroom’s voice. So this joy of mine has been made complete.

He must increase; I must decrease.”

