4.7 quake hits off Tawi-Tawi

MANILA, Philippines — A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Tawi-Tawi Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor hit 295 kilometers southeast of South Ubian in Tawi-Tawi at 11 a.m.

It tectonic in origin and had a depth of 614 km.

Phivolcs said no aftershocks and damage were expected from the earthquake.

The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where continental plates collide causing frequent seismic and volcanic activity.