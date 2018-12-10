Terminal dispatcher caught with six small packs of shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Security personnel at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) arrested on Monday morning a bus dispatcher for the alleged possession of suspected shabu.

Dominic Gonzaga, 37, was caught with six small packs of illegal drugs, said terminal manager Jonathan Tumulak.

Gonzaga is from Barangay Calajoan, Minglanilla town, south Cebu.

Tumulak said that Gonzaga was barred from entering the terminal after he skipped the mandatory drug testing for drivers and dispatchers held in October.

He said that they have also been getting reports that the suspect would sell drugs to bus drivers.

Tumulak said that their security personnel invited Gonzaga to their office when they saw him near the terminal’s premise at around 10 a.m. today (December 10).

“Pagsulod na gipakapkap siya sa iyang kaugalingon. Gipakuot iyang bulsa ug unom ka pakete ang nakuha sa iyang possession,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak said they already coordinated with the Carbon Police Station for the suspect’s turnover and the filing of appropriate charges against him.