Belande carries Dragons to victory

VERSATILE guard Niño Belande continued to showcase his multi-faceted game, racking up his fifth triple-double in the Fusion BPO Services Dragons’ 108-92 win over the Telstra-Teletech Boomerangs in the Elite Classic Division of the Tanduay Athletics E-League for Basketball at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

Belande put up 23 points, collared 15 rebounds, issued 14 assists along with two steals and two blocked shots as the Dragons improved to 7-9 (win-loss) for this season.

Janille Kristian Bantillan also stepped up for the Dragons as he fired in 24 points to go with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Nigerian big man Bina Ikiya Mark Egbe also made his mark as he scored 14.

The Boomerangs fell to 1-15.

In the other game in the Elite Classic, the QBE Generals beat the Wipro Tigers, 85-82. Stuart Foot and Johrey Girasol were instrumental in the Generals’ win with 21 and 20 points, respectively.

In the Evo League, the Shearwater Health Crusaders bumped their record up to 4-10 with a 74-58 rout of the Streamline Kangaroos.

Emmanuel Pateña paced Shearwater with 14 points, while Razul Ryan Engreso contributed 11.