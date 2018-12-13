Cebuano Sepulveda contributes gold for PH

Eight-year-old David Ezra Sepulveda was the lone Cebuano who bagged a gold in the Hat Yai – 100Plus International Junior Tennis Championships held in Malaysia, which is the last international tournament for the Citigreen junior tennis team.

The Filipinos finished with a total of eight gold medals— four each in the singles and doubles events.

Two more gilts were added by Filipinos who paired with netters from other countries in the doubles events.

Sepulveda of Pardo, Cebu City, is coming home with the gold in the 8 Boys after streaking past Thailand’s Thanaphum Srisawang, 4-5 (5), 5-3, 10-2.

The other Cebuano in the team—Elizabeth Abarquez of Carcar City, Cebu, ended as runner-up in the 18 Girls after losing to Thailand’s Pattarawadee Atidphokin, 4-6, 2-6.

Abarquez, however, made up for it with the gold in the 18 Girls Doubles after she and partner Princess Debbie Gom-os went undefeated in three rounds.

Daveaine Gauran clinched the gold in the 10 Girls with a 4-2, 4-2 dismissal of fellow Filipino Jayden Ballado.

Other gilts were contributed by Heinz Aslan Carbonilla who was handed the 12 Boys title on a silver platter after Malaysia’s Raidon Tan Xue Long defaulted in their finals match; and Ma. Judy Ann Padilla who rallied past Thailand’s Yosita Sriporn, 0-4, 4-2, 10-6, for the 12 Girls title.

Aside from Abarquez and Gom-os, also having a golden finish in the doubles event were Gauran and Ballado who routed the Thailand pair of Napapat Serayanon and Patitta Raewsongmua, 4-1, 4-0.

Padilla also paired with Tennielle Madis for the 12 Girls Doubles title with a 4-0, 2-4, 10-5 survival of Thailand duo of Chawatnida Charoen and Napatsakorn Smithmaitrie.

The 18 Boys Doubles title was also won by the Philippine pair of Jose Maria Pague and Nilo Ledama who outclassed the Malaysian tandem of Muhammad Bin Shabil and Razlan Shaqeel Rahmat, 6-4, 6-0.

Sepulveda partnered with Thailand’s Panapan Sothipun to cop the gold in the 8 Boys Doubles title after finishing undefeated after three rounds.

Carbonilla also paired with Malaysia’s Long for the 12 Boys Doubles title after outsmarting Nattapon Thowamane of Thailand and Mohammad Hai Roslani of Malaysia, 4-1, 4-2.