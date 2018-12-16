Judy Ann Santos – Agoncillo signs with Reality Entertainment

By Michelle Joy L. Padayhag | December 16,2018 - 12:03 AM

JUDY Ann Santos-Agoncillo is all set for 2019.

The 40-year-old actress inked a contract with Reality Entertainment last Thursday, December 13.

Santos-Agoncillo announced the news on her Instagram and shared photos during the signing of contract with acclaimed director Erik Matti.

“Exciting projects ahead for 2019,” she captioned the photos. Santos-Agoncillo’s last big screen project was this year’s “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes” opposite Angelica Panganiban.

The Star Cinema film earned more than P100 million in Philippine cinemas.

Reality Entertainment is fim company managed by Matti.

“Among movies produced by Reality Entertainment were “On The Job,” “Honor Thy Father,” “Seklusyon,” “BuyBust,” “On The Job 2,” “Resureksyon,” “Kubot: The Aswang Chronicles 2,” and “Kung Fu Divas.”