Task Group formed to solve cop murder

DESPITE the denial of the New People’s Army (NPA) investigators are still looking into the possibility that they were responsible for the murder of Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya Jr., deputy chief for operations of the Guihulngan City Police Station.

Guihulngan City Police Chief, Supt. Christopher Navida said the night before Gabuya was killed the police station received text messages allegedly from NPA giving threats that they will attack the police.

A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) was created yesterday to solve the killing of Gabuya.

Gabuya was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding assailants at around 10:25 a.m. last Wednesday, December 19, inside a store located just meters away from the city’s police station.

According to Navida, after intensifying their operations against the insurgents, they received numerous text messages warning of an NPA., investigators said they are considering three possible motives in the murder.

The NPA angle, however, is just one of the three possible motives of the crime.

“Isa sa mga tinitingnan natin diyan is yung pagiging operative ni Capt. Gabuya. Nag raid din siya didto at maraming operations para sa illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms,” Navida said.

(We are also looking into Capt. Gabuya’s work as an operative. He conducted many raids and operations here against illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms.)

Navida said that the Provincial Investigation Detection and Management Branch (PIDMB) in Negros Oriental will lead the SITG.

He said they have secured three witnesses into the shooting incident.

Navida said that while the motorcycle driver and his back rider had their faces covered, they hope to identify them with the help of CCTV footage which they secured from cameras mounted in nearby establishments.