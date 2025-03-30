Toledo Trojans now 5-0 in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu’s pride, the Toledo Xignex Trojans, extended their winning streak to five games while remaining unbeaten in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference, following another dominant performance on Saturday night, March 29.

The Trojans secured back-to-back victories to strengthen their hold at the top of the southern division standings with an impressive 5-0 (win-loss) record.

They overwhelmed the Iriga Dragons, 17-4, in their first match before replicating the lopsided result against the Bacolod Blitzers, 17-4, in the nightcap.

Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua once again spearheaded the Trojans’ onslaught, defeating Iriga’s Jovert Valenzuela in both the blitz and rapid rounds. He also swept Bacolod’s Ian Cris Henry Udani in a similar fashion.

International Master (IM) Joel Pimentel had an exceptional night as well, trouncing Bacolod’s Ted Ian Montoyo in both rounds. Meanwhile, Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia displayed her mastery by outclassing Iriga’s Isabel Palibino in both the rapid and blitz games.

Homegrown talent Rhenzi Kyle Sevillano also delivered a stellar performance, dominating Iriga’s Paul Barroga to join his fellow Trojans in clinching twin victories.

With the loss, Bacolod absorbed its first defeat and slipped to second place with a 4-1 card, followed by Camarines at third with a 3-2 record. Iriga shares the same 3-2 slate in fourth place, while the Mindoro Tamaraws hold a 2-3 standing.

In the northern division, the San Juan Predators remained unbeaten, matching the Toledo Trojan’s 5-0 record. Trailing them are the AQ Prime Cavite Spartans and the Manila Load Manna Knights, both tied at 4-1.

