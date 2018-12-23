The uninvited celebrant

THE PLOT in the new TV series “God Friended Me” portrays “an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.”

The show is both funny and full of subtle wisdom and practical earthly realities.

This makes me look at myself, and our society as a whole, and comment on our social behavior and attitude, especially about Christmas.

Even atheists and non-Christians seem to have this perception of us, Christians.

I remember well when movie icon, Marilyn Monroe, in her sexy tight-fitting gown, in May of 1962, sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” and the attention of the world was only momentarily on her, but John F. Kennedy, 45, on whose honor the party was being given, was still center stage, the man of the hour, where the spotlight was redirected fully.

After all, he was the honoree.

He was not only invited but honored as should be.

Jolly Santa Claus, with his famous white moustache, beard, and long curly hair, red baggy outfit and winter black boots, is a most popular figure at Christmas.

Every year, he gets the honor, and men, women, young and old, and children of all ages, have accepted him as a symbol of Christmas itself—holiday cheers, gifts, food, and merriment.

It almost seems that without Santa Claus, there would not be any reindeer, no sleigh, no stockings, no gifts, and no Christmas.

Ask any child, and that will invariably be the answer you get.

Santa Claus is very important during this holiday.

Without him there won’t be any Christmas.

There won’t be any gifts.

He is, after all, the bearer of gifts from the North Pole.

That’s what the children are led to believe, unintentionally I am sure, but nonetheless that’s the subliminal vibe they get from us adults as they grow up.

Everything during the Christmas season, including our conversation and greetings, is about Santa, about parties and gifts, and about all the material things we can buy and/or receive in this highly commercialized world of today.

Our mind seems to focus mostly on material things.

Many of us hardly talk to our children and amongst ourselves about the Birthday Boy, the celebrant Himself.

About His wonders, about His greatness, about His ultimate sacrifice.

And why He deserves to be celebrated and honored everyday and especially on His birthday.

Many of us are focusing too much on the material and earthly things and too little on the sacredness of Christmas.

There is nothing wrong with the glitz, glamour, festivities, food and drinks galore, and all the external grandeur we surround ourselves with during this greatest season of all, so long as we consciously invite to our midst, wherever we are celebrating, the Birthday Boy, the Celebrant, Himself.

I really think many of us around the Christian world habitually, albeit unintentionally and unwittingly, neglect to invite the Celebrant, which, sadly, is not only a great sacred omission but glaringly even a violation of Emily Post’s human rules on social etiquette.

We seem to have lost our focus, and Jesus, the celebrant, is often relegated to the background, even forgotten during His own birthday party.

Shopping, food and merriment preoccupy and overwhelm everybody’s mind during this holiday.

The honoree, the Main Event, the very reason why we are celebrating this blessed day in the first place, is no longer on center stage.

Sometimes, I feel that some of us are indifferent to even consciously invite Him to His own party.

In many cases, He is no where to be found, because He may not be a conscious priority on our mind on this busy and festive occasion.

The sheer joy of the celebration and the loud Ho! Ho! Ho! seem to have drowned Him out.

We seem to be missing the significance and the holiness of it all.

Isn’t it time we invited the Birthday Boy and put the Celebrant back on center stage where He belongs, and to pay homage and honor Him?

After all, this is His party, remember?

And we are only His guests.

Here’s wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful and blessed CHRISTmas, and to the Child in the manger: Happy Birthday, and thanks for the e-vite and for enabling us to attend.

Peace on earth to all men of goodwill! And also to the others.

Philip S. Chua, MD, FACS, FPCS, a Cardiac Surgeon Emeritus based in Northwest Indiana and Las Vegas, Nevada, is an international medical lecturer and author, and Chairman of the Filipino United Network-USA, a 501(c)3 humanitarian foundation in the United States. Websites: FUN8888.com, philipSchua.com Email: scalpelpen@gmail.com