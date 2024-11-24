The Sky Lounge by BE Residences: A peak into a sanctuary of diplomacy, heritage, and family

High above Cebu’s dynamic cityscape, BE Residences unveils its latest masterpiece—The Sky Lounge, a private sanctuary dedicated to the illustrious Benedicto family. Nestled atop the Mabuhay Tower in Cebu Business Park, this exclusive enclave is a testament to the family’s rich diplomatic heritage and enduring commitment to fostering connections and cultural exchange.

More than just a venue, The Sky Lounge embodies the Benedicto family’s legacy, intertwining sustainability, elegance, and purpose. Designed for intimate gatherings and diplomatic engagements, it celebrates the family’s profound contributions to Cebu business and international relations.

A Legacy of Diplomacy

The current generation of Benedictos of the BE Group carries forward this storied legacy. Grand Benedicto, President of Enrison Holdings Inc., serves as the Honorary Consul of Romania; Enrison Benedicto, CEO of Mabuhay Filcement Inc., represents Belgium as Honorary Consul; and Enrilen Joy Tan fulfills the same role for Hungary. Their work continues the diplomatic path laid by their uncle, Francisco “Frank” Benedicto, a former Philippine Ambassador, and family patriarch Enrique Benedicto, who became Honorary Consul of Belgium in 1986.

Heritage-inspired, crafted in-house

The Sky Lounge’s design draws deeply from the Benedicto family’s legacy, encapsulating the timeless elegance of their ancestral home.

“This place, actually, is very dear to my heart because this place relates a lot to my childhood memories. I am standing here now with a very heavy responsibility, giving that assurance to my parents that I am here together with my siblings to carry on and continue the legacy that they have,” cites Grand Benedicto, the President and CEO of the BE Group of Companies and Honorary Consul of Romania.

From the furniture’s rich textures to the palette of soft neutrals and luxurious accents, guests are greeted by a fusion of old-world charm and contemporary design, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Every corner speaks to the family’s storied past and a nod to their esteemed titles as global representatives.



The transformation of The Sky Lounge was executed entirely in-house by the BE Group of Companies’ furniture brand, Living Ideas, ensuring meticulous attention to detail and alignment with the vision of BE Residences.

Adding a deeply personal and multigenerational touch, third-generation Benedicto and youngest son of Grand Benedicto, artist Enzo Benedicto, breathes life into the space through his original paintings. These vibrant artworks imbue the environment with dynamic energy, each brushstroke embodying the Benedicto family’s rich artistic heritage. Enzo’s modern creations juxtaposes with legacy, crafting a space that is both profoundly inspiring and uniquely reflective of the family’s timeless and continuing contribution to Cebu.

The combination of the team’s expertise and the Benedicto family’s heritage has resulted in a space that embodies both refinement and purpose.

A trio of bespoke venues

The Sky Lounge by BE Residences is thoughtfully divided into three distinct venues, each designed to meet specific professional and diplomatic needs. Beyond functionality, it provides an environment conducive to fostering global connections, cultural exchange, and excellence in service. These are as follows:

Emilia Meeting Room : A cozy enclave for intimate discussions and brainstorming sessions. This space is where the family can engage in dialogues, nurture relationships with international counterparts, and discuss impactful strategies in an environment that exudes warmth and privacy.

Bernardo Conference Room : With its elegant and expansive setup, it is the ideal venue for significant meetings and strategic planning. Reflecting the sophistication required for diplomatic engagements, this serves as the perfect backdrop for the Benedictos to entertain ambassadors, dignitaries, and influential stakeholders, reinforcing their roles as stewards of cultural and economic exchange.

Berben Training Room : A versatile space designed to foster learning and collaboration, perfect for hosting workshops and seminars. It offers an ideal environment for cross-cultural training programs, leadership seminars, and initiatives that align with their mission as honorary consuls to build bridges between nations and communities.

Each of these venues is a testament to the overarching vision of The Sky Lounge—-a space that champions innovation, cultural heritage, and diplomatic excellence. Whether hosting intimate discussions, finalizing key negotiations, or driving collaborative projects, these rooms serve as the perfect platform to continue the Benedicto family’s legacy of global influence and meaningful connections.

