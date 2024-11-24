Geeks On A Beach: fostering startup innovation across the country

The Geeks on a Beach (GOAB), the country’s premier international tech startup conference, now in its seventh year, has emerged as a rallying point for entrepreneurs, government leaders, and investors. Its mission: to empower startups in the regions and promote innovation beyond Metro Manila.

Geeks On A Beach is a key platform for these founders to connect with inestors and potential partners. Atty. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue Undersecretary Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)

Since the past decade, GOAB has grown into a vital platform for driving growth in the Philippine startup ecosystem. “Our goal is to bring together an ecosystem where people not only network but also find genuine opportunities for funding, mentorship, and partnership,” said Tina Amper, GOAB founding organizer.

For Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Atty. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, events like Geeks On A Beach have become essential venues for promoting “startups” in the provinces and expanding opportunities for tech and innovation in regional centers like Cebu and Davao.

“The Philippines has many talented entrepreneurs outside Metro Manila who don’t have the same level of access to resources. GOAB is a key platform for these founders to connect with investors and potential partners,” said Batapa-Sigue.

“I think GOAB is bridging the gap between the concentration of resources in the capital and the untapped potential in the provinces by promoting regional innovation and creating pathways for startups to succeed,” said Cebu-based GOAB co-founding organizer and Symph CEO Dave Overton.

Overton believes the focus needs to shift from exclusive growth in the national capital to fostering innovation in the regions. Through platforms like GOAB and other initiatives, he said the Philippines is building a more balanced and inclusive startup ecosystem by helping to shine a spotlight on regional talent.

Overton, who has lived in Cebu for a long time, shared that GeeksPH, the organization behind GOAB, started as a small tech advocacy group called Techtalks.ph with the simple goal of getting the tech conversation going. However, their commitment to building an ecosystem where tech entrepreneurship can thrive soon made waves beyond Cebu.

“We would like to see GOAB become a true champion of innovation for the whole country. With the help of other organizations that build grassroots support in the regions, the Philippine startup ecosystem is poised for a future where opportunities thrive across the archipelago,” said Overton.

Bayanihan Ventures: A catalyst in Mindanao

Among the regional champions highlighted at GOAB is Bayanihan Ventures, which caters to startups in Davao and other provinces in Mindanao. Co-founded by Nikhil Paul Antao and John Naranjo, the firm focuses on supporting startups in education and agriculture, sectors they believe have the greatest potential to transform local communities.

Antao emphasized the role GOAB 2023 played in shaping Bayanihan Ventures’ trajectory. “GOAB gave us exposure and connections that helped solidify our vision,” said Antao.

He further stressed the importance of sustainable growth in the startup ecosystem. “Rather than chasing unicorns, our goal is to build ‘zebra companies’—startups that grow sustainably and have a direct impact on their communities,” Antao said.

For Naranjo, born and raised in Davao, the journey to empower regional startups is deeply personal. After studying software development and working in Manila, he returned to his hometown to create opportunities for others. Through his earlier work with Ingenuity, a software company he also founded in Davao, and now with Bayanihan Ventures, Naranjo is helping rewrite the narrative for startups in the Philippines.

“The goal isn’t just about achieving billion-dollar valuations,” Naranjo noted. “It’s about making real, tangible changes in education, agriculture, and health—sectors that directly improve lives in our communities.”

In addition to supporting startups, Bayanihan Ventures emphasizes inspiring more individuals to embrace entrepreneurship. Liam Mendoza, a community builder with Bayanihan Ventures, highlighted the importance of fostering an “innovation mindset” among aspiring founders.

“It’s not just about supporting startups that already exist; it’s also about inspiring people to take that first step toward starting their journey,” Mendoza said. Through workshops, mentorship programs, and partnerships with educational institutions, Bayanihan Ventures is nurturing a pipeline of future entrepreneurs ready to address regional challenges.

